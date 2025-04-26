Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Emphasizes Job Creation and National Security at Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant address during the 'Rozgar Mela' program held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Center on Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted the government's commitment to job creation and national security. Speaking at the event, he condemned the recent Pehal Gam incident, describing it as the "pinnacle of the monstrosity of terrorists," and reiterated the Modi government's resolve to end terrorism, declaring that tough measures against Pakistan are forthcoming.

Sanjay Kumar praised the Rozgar Mela initiative, emphasizing that it embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to fulfilling promises made to the Indian people. He noted that since its inception on October 22, 2022, the program has successfully created job opportunities, filling approximately 925,000 positions across the nation. At the most recent Rozgar Mela, the 15th of its kind, over 51,000 jobs were offered, moving the government closer to its goal of creating 10 lakh jobs.

"We are organizing the Rozgar Mela program in 47 centers across the country, with approximately 700 candidates receiving appointment letters today in Hyderabad Secunderabad alone," Sanjay Kumar stated, expressing his pride in personally handing out appointment letters to 100 successful candidates. He commended their hard work and encouraged them to embrace their new roles with responsibility, urging them to stay updated with technological advancements in their fields.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Modi government is the first to address job vacancies regularly, claiming that past governments failed in this respect. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is committed to creating jobs and maintaining economic stability, even during global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic," he asserted.

Sanjay Kumar also criticized opposition parties for their past skepticism toward government initiatives, like the Jan Dhan Yojana, which has successfully opened zero-balance bank accounts for millions of Indians. He contrasted this with the failures of previous state governments to address unemployment.

He concluded by asserting India's economic progress, projecting that the country aims to rise from the 5th to the 3rd largest economy in the world by the next three years, with aspirations of becoming the global leader by 2047, in time for India's 100th anniversary of independence. "I want you all to be partners in Modi's struggle," he remarked.

The event underscored both job creation and national security as key priorities of the Modi administration, with Bandi Sanjay Kumar calling for nationwide support in these endeavors.