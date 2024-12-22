Live
- Punjab seeks central assistance to strengthen security in areas adjoining Pakistan
- Malaysian national held from Tamil Nadu for cyber fraud of Rs 2.81 crore
- Child marriage will be eradicated by 2026: Assam CM
- PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN government to act against online gambling
- From defence to culture and sports, India and Kuwait sign key agreements during PM Modi's visit
- Mahakumbh 2025: 110 mist blower machines and 107 fogging units to keep Akharas insect-free
- Piyush Goyal participates in Mahila Shakti Shivir event, calls Bima Sakhi Yojana 'a revolutionary initiative'
- Death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique rises to 94
- 13 criminals from two gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for extortion
- Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Visits Injured Boy Sritej at KIMS Hospital
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited KIMS Hospital to inquire about the health condition of Sritej, a young boy undergoing treatment.
Hyderabad : Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited KIMS Hospital to inquire about the health condition of Sritej, a young boy undergoing treatment. During his visit, Sanjay interacted with the doctors to get updates on Sritej's medical status and also spoke to the boy's father and family members.
Addressing the situation, Bandi Sanjay urged everyone to pray for Sritej's speedy recovery. He emphasized the importance of setting aside political differences during such times and refraining from engaging in mutual criticisms. "Let us all come together in support and focus on the well-being of the child," he said.
