Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Visits Injured Boy Sritej at KIMS Hospital

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited KIMS Hospital to inquire about the health condition of Sritej, a young boy undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad : Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited KIMS Hospital to inquire about the health condition of Sritej, a young boy undergoing treatment. During his visit, Sanjay interacted with the doctors to get updates on Sritej's medical status and also spoke to the boy's father and family members.

Addressing the situation, Bandi Sanjay urged everyone to pray for Sritej's speedy recovery. He emphasized the importance of setting aside political differences during such times and refraining from engaging in mutual criticisms. "Let us all come together in support and focus on the well-being of the child," he said.

