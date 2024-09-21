Union Minister Bandi Sanjay writes to AP CM on TTD Laddu controversy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the alleged adulteration of Laddu Prasadam by using ghee made from animal fat and fish oil at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, he expressed that the news shocked the conscience of the nation and deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus across continents.

He said that it is known that not only Hindus across the globe but also people from other religious faiths revere "Lord Venkateswara as the God of Kaliyuga."

Though there were numerous complaints against the earlier dispensation of destroying the sanctity of the temple, including but not limited to allowing the other religions’ propagation, there was no action but tacit support. Further, there were serious allegations of connivance of some TTD officials in precious red sandalwood smuggling from the Seshachalam forests, to which the then administration had showed a lackadaisical attitude.

After the current revelation, there is a reason to suspect the role of some of the officials and politicians in instigating such illegal activities, he said.

Sanjay said that using animal fat in laddu offerings is a vile act. “If it is a fact, then there is reason to presume that a large-scale sabotage was planned against the Hindu Dharma. There could be a conspiracy to undermine the temple's significance and desecrate its sacredness. Under any circumstances, the culprits behind these heinous crimes should be brought to book,” he stressed.

“It is my conviction that the appointment of people who either belong to other religions or those who do not have devotion towards either the Hindu religion or Gods has given scope to such profane acts. There is every possibility of the support of higher officials in continuing such heinous acts; without their support, this could not have happened for years together,” he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that taking cognisance of the facts in the case in question, given the fact that the case warrants collaboration with other States, “it is proper to assign the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, I leave it to your wisdom about the agency for investigation,” he wrote.

Further, he said, “I would like to emphasise the fact that the incumbent government has the responsibility of safeguarding the feelings of the whole Hindu community, keeping aside the politics in the matter.”

He urged the AP CM to immediately order an inquiry into the matter and not to spare the guilty, whatever may be their social or political status.

“Your quick action in this regard will immensely help in restoring the faith of the millions of Hindus across the world,” he said in his letter.