Union Minister Kishan Reddy lauds educators at Amberpet awards

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy praised the efforts of educators and students at the Amberpet Mandal Recognised Schools Association awards ceremony, held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Sunday, emphasising the transformative power of education in shaping society.

The event, organised annually by the Amberpet Mandal Recognized Schools Association, honours outstanding teachers and students who excel in academics, particularly in Class 10 board examinations. Reddy congratulated the award recipients, stating, “This initiative fosters healthy competition and motivates both teachers and students. Recognition for hard work brings satisfaction and encourages continued dedication.”

He highlighted the evolving societal attitude, noting that earlier, the government had to run campaigns to enrol children. “Today, parents themselves are proactively sending their children to school. This positive shift is a sign of national progress,” he remarked, stressing that education has become a priority across all economic backgrounds.

Addressing the stigma around government schools, Reddy reminded the audience that many of India’s prominent leaders and achievers were once students of government institutions. “Parents and children should not look down on government schools. They have produced some of the finest minds in the country,” he asserted.

Reddy urged parents to stay involved in their children’s education, provide emotional support, and encourage them to pursue courses that match current demands. He highlighted the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which emphasises mother tongue learning alongside English and promotes vocational education at the high school level. He also appreciated the school managements in Amberpet for ensuring that students are not burdened by fees and emphasised that education must remain accessible to all.