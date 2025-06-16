Live
Union Minister lauds CM’s Skills University initiative
UnionMinister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday...
UnionMinister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday to discuss various issues related to skill development in the state.
He complimented the government for setting up of Skills University.
The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the steps being taken in the state regarding skill development. Jayant Chaudhary said that the central government will support skill development in the state. The Union Minister had arrived in the city to attend the Kaushal Manthan programme on Monday.
