Union Ministers, Governors condole Kota Srinivasa Rao’s demise

Hyderabad: Union Ministers, State Governors and Ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have condoled the death of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao on Sunday.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the distinguished actor, former MLA, and senior BJP leader, Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu. He possessed a profound understanding of many issues, and I had a close connection with him. He worked tirelessly to create awareness in society, especially among the youth, on topics such as Sanatana Dharma, social values, and language preservation. Throughout his remarkable four-decade film career, he portrayed diverse roles in over 750 films, leaving a significant mark on the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he was elected as the MLA for Vijayawada East. In recognition of his contributions, the Central Government honored him with the Padma Shri award in 2015. His death is a tremendous loss for both the film industry and Telugu society. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to his family members and fans,” he added.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the death of Kota Srinivasa Rao is a profound tragedy. “Kota Srinivasa Rao was a distinguished actor who made indelible contributions to the film industry with his unforgettable performances across various roles. He received numerous national and Nandi awards throughout his career. As an MLA in the united Andhra Pradesh, he was instrumental in addressing public issues and provided me with invaluable suggestions during my padayatra. Kota frequently encouraged me during my struggles with public problems, always praising my efforts and motivating me to engage more with the people,” he said.

“He was also proactive in bringing film industry-related issues to the attention of the Assembly. The loss of Kota Srinivasa Rao is significant for both the BJP and the film industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans and pray for his soul to find eternal peace,” Bandi Sanjay added.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy has expressed his condolences to the family members of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. In his statement, he expressed shock and sadness at the loss of the renowned actor, known for his versatile roles that won the hearts of audiences. He noted that Kota’s artistic contributions in film and theatre over more than four decades and the memorable characters he portrayed, especially as a villain and character artist, will forever hold a place in the hearts of the Telugu audience. The Governor also highlighted Kota’s commitment to public service, having won the MLA seat from Vijayawada in 1999, and expressed his deepest sympathies to Kota’s family.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician, Kota Srinivasa Rao, a Padma Shri Awardee.

The Governor said the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao marks an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. “He was a legendary actor who left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema with his distinctive style and remarkable acting prowess,” the Governor noted.

Praising his unparalleled contributions to Telugu cinema, the Governor described Rao’s legacy as unforgettable and enduring.

Governor Varma extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and countless admirers of the acclaimed actor.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has expressed his deep condolences on the demise of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao. Bandaru Dattatreya said that he was deeply shocked to hear the news of the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao. He recalled his closeness with Kota Srinivasa Rao, who, when he represented the state as a Union Minister, brought many public issues to his attention as a legislator and resolved them, rendered many services in public life, and contributed to many development programs in Vijayawada city and Krishna district. He praised Kota Srinivasa Rao as an embodiment of nationalism, patriotism, and commitment, and as a leader who worked well with the people.

“Kota Srinivasa Rao’s death is a huge loss not only for the film industry but also for organizations with national sentiments, said Bandaru Dattatreya, adding that he prayed to God to grant peace to his soul and give courage to his family members to bear this pain in this difficult time.