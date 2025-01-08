United Breweries Halts Kingfisher Beer Supply to Telangana

Hyderabad: United Breweries, the manufacturer of Kingfisher beer, has announced a decision to halt the supply of its products to Telangana. The company stated that this move comes as a result of disagreements with the state government over price revisions for distilleries.

According to sources, United Breweries has been seeking approval for price hikes for the past four years, citing increasing operational and production costs. However, the Telangana government, which oversees the functioning of distilleries, has not approved the proposed revisions. This ongoing stalemate has prompted the company to suspend its supply in the state.

This decision is expected to impact the availability of Kingfisher beer in Telangana, which has been a popular choice among consumers. Industry experts believe that the absence of Kingfisher products may create an opportunity for other brands to capture the market share.

The Telangana government has not yet responded to the announcement. Meanwhile, discussions are anticipated between the state authorities and United Breweries to address the issue and potentially resume operations.

This development underscores the growing tension between alcohol manufacturers and state governments over pricing policies, a challenge that could have broader implications for the liquor industry.