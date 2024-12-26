Unity, charity, fervour at X’mas fete

Gadwal: Christmas celebrations were held across the Jogulamba Gadwal district with grandeur and joy, organised by various community leaders, political parties, and organizations, emphasising the spirit of love, peace, and harmony.

In the district headquarters, Christmas festivities were organized under the leadership of Dr S A Sampath Kumar, former MLA and AICC Secretary, at the residence of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarita Tirupataiah. Congress leaders gathered to cut the Christmas cake and exchange greetings.

Dr Sampath Kumar highlighted the teachings of Jesus Christ, emphasising love, compassion, and brotherhood as key values for societal progress. Several prominent Congress leaders, including Youth Congress district president Tirumal and senior leaders Shankar, Venkatesh, and Sreenu, participated in the event. MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy attended special prayers in churches at Belgara and Macharla villages to celebrate Christmas. He cut a cake and shared Christmas greetings, highlighting Jesus Christ’s message of peace and harmony. He expressed gratitude for the community’s blessings and prayed for the prosperity of Telangana’s farmers, traders, and citizens.

BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu participated in Christmas prayers in various villages, where he cut cakes alongside Christian brothers and sisters. Naidu praised former CM KCR for his initiatives such as Christmas gifts and inclusive celebrations of all faiths in Telangana. He emphasised the importance of harmony and extended his prayers for the district’s prosperity. In Ieeja town’s SC Colony, Mee Seva Bhaskar distributed sarees, essentials, and financial aid to underprivileged families, reflecting Jesus Christ’s teaching of helping the needy. Bhaskar expressed immense satisfaction in serving the community during the festive season.

Youth from Kakulavaram village celebrated Christmas with students of the school for the visually impaired in Gadwal. They arranged meals and accommodations for the students, embodying the spirit of giving.