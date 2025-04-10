Unseasonal rains lash parts of Telangana; crops damaged in several districts

Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains have disrupted normal life in several districts of Telangana, causing damage to crops and property. Hailstorms were reported in Kamareddy and Sangareddy districts, leading to significant agricultural losses.

Paddy and maize crops across hundreds of acres have been damaged due to the sudden downpour. Farmers are expressing concern as the rains have come during a crucial stage of the harvest.

In Narayankhed, Sangareddy district, strong gusty winds accompanied the rains, causing further destruction. Trees were uprooted and power supply was affected in some areas.

Local officials are assessing the damage, and farmers are urging the government to provide immediate assistance and compensation.