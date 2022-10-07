UP teams land in State, to take a close look at BJP prospects

Hyderabad: With focus on the 2023 elections in Telangana, BJP teams from Uttar Pradesh have entered the State. They are keeping a close watch on the party's prospects and also on potential candidates who could represent the party so as to give a comprehensive report to the high command.

The BJP has intensified its efforts to gain a foothold in the State and pose a big challenge to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the party leadership has pressed in teams of leaders from UP to the State.

Party leaders said that as many as 70 teams from UP were already in field without any link with the State leaders. Each team has been given one-two assembly constituencies and they are already in field.

"The teams are taking up surveys on a big scale directly asking people whether they were happy with the TRS government; which party they would see as an alternative to the ruling dispensation", said a senior BJP leader.

The teams are said to have checked the strengths of BJP leaders in constituencies and also the prospective candidates from other parties, who could join the party before the elections. It may be mentioned here that the party's newly appointed in-charge Sunil Bansal, who has been the party's in-charge in UP and in Amit Shah's team, has asked the party leaders to intensify the 'Operation Aakarsh' in the State. During his recent interaction with the party leaders he wanted the old and new leaders to work in coordination.

Sources said the teams have also identified leaders who are neutral and have good command over their communities. The teams have reportedly told the party leaders about the local conditions to the high command. When senior leaders, including some Union ministers came for 'Pravas' for staying in the constituencies they had enough details of public issues in the constituencies. The local leaders were also puzzled with the knowledge of the Delhi leaders on State issues. The teams would be giving the final report to Bansal, who would be becoming active in the State politics soon, said the BJP leaders.