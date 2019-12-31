Updated draft list rolled with mistakes in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: It seems even the dead are ready to cast their vote in the upcoming municipal elections in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.



After checking the draft voters list, which was released on Monday, The Hans India reporter found out that the list includes the names of dead persons, the caste of several voters was wrongly printed and many more mistakes.

One person's name was included in two areas and single identity was given to two voters.

There are mistakes in the draft voters list published in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Armoor, Banswada, Yellareddy and Bheemgal.

Six people in ward no 47 of Kamareddy district headquarters were died but their names are still in the latest voters list. Rajender, S/O Laxman, H No 2-1-2019 (voter ID No 33232016430) died two years ago. His name was not removed from voters list during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His name is still on the draft list announced on Monday.

Likewise, names of Pentavaa, died in September 2018; municipal employee Vaman Rao died in 2018; Abdul Hamid and Sheri Sailu of Banswada, who passed away were not removed from the list.

The name of Sadika Begum of Armoor was mentioned twice in the list. But the supervisors did not notice. Her name was listed with the serial numbers 914 and 915. Likewise, Subhash Janardhan's name appeared two times. Masina Natraj has been listed several times in Bodhan voter list.

In some voters identity cards, instead of voter's photo, their Aadhar card was printed. The social class of Ramakrishna, resident of Bodhan, was changed to BC in the list. The name of Bikshapathi, who lives in ward no 3 in Bodhan, appeared two times in Bodhan's 3rd ward voter list.

At one serial number, his social class was mentioned as SC and at another time, he became BC. A citizen Padma was listed as BC in Kamareddy ward 11 list, but she is an OC in fact.

The members of her entire family were listed as OCs.

The officials should check the voters list and correct the mistakes at the earliest, otherwise there would be problems at the time of voting.