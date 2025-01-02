Uppal residents raise a stink over New Year Eve bash trash

Hyderabad: Morning walkers and local residents of Uppal were shocked to see the Uppal Municipal Stadium filled up with beer cans and piles of trash on Wednesday.

Residents pointed out that the New Year's party was organised by Thrive Events, but after the event, the premises was not cleaned. They have expressed outrage over the state of the stadium. Some of them described it as "smelly and unclean", while others blamed the organisers for leaving the venue without a proper clean-up after the party got over.

A few residents urged the administration to enforce stricter rules for holding future events at the venue. At the time of filing this report, no statement was issued by the event management company, Thrive Events, regarding the cleaning of the party venue.