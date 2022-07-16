Urdu doesn't belong to one religion, says KTR

Hyderabad: The IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that Urdu language could not be associated with religion and some foolish people were portraying it as language belonging only to one particular community and resorting to divisive politics.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Government Junior College in Bahadurpally. During the inaugural function Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand requested the Minister to set up a Urdu medium educational institution in his constituency.

Rama Rao also said that, in Telangana, irrespective of the religion many people fluently speak Urdu and can write it too. He also mentioned that his grandparents also spoke Urdu fluently.

Taking a jibe at BJP, the Minister said that, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted Urdu language by sanctioning some funds, BJP party leaders in the State are trying to potray Urdu as a language associated with Muslim community.

Criticising Congress leaders in the State, he said that, while Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said, not even a rupee has been sanctioned for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, the Congress leader and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud said that the money has been siphoned and a scam happened contradictory the former.

"In the same press conference, sitting next to each other, they contradiction each other using the same mike. If funds were not sanctioned according to one of their leaders, how can they be siphoned," said Rama Rao.