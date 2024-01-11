  • Menu
US Consul General applauds for expansion plans of the Hyd Metro

Hyderabad: Jennifer Larson, the United States Consul General in Hyderabad compliments the expansion plans of the Hyderabad Metro during her first ride on Wednesday.

Larson was accompanied by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and other officials.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the metro’s extension plan, Larson tweeted that it is a potential benefit for the Consulate General in Hyderabad and visa applicants. Thrilled that the extension plan brings Hyderabad Metro closer to the Consulate General Hyderabad and this will help applicants immensely.

Taking the metro, myself, I found out why this fast, sustainable mode of public transportation is the preferred mode of transport for the people of Hyderabad, she added.

