US Consulate, WTC Shamshabad hold meet on US-India TRUST

The United States and India advanced the US-India TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative on Thursday as a landmark conference in Hyderabad brought together leading officials, academics, and industry leaders to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The focus was clear: deliver outcomes that protect US national security through critical technologies and expand economic opportunity through trusted partnerships.

The conference on “Leveraging US–India TRUST: Industry Academia Partnerships in AI & Cybersecurity,” organised by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad and World Trade Center, Shamshabad& Visakhapatnam at the World Trade Center here, marks a milestone in implementing the TRUST initiative launched by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025 to catalyse government, academic, and private sector partnerships across AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, energy, and space–areas central to US competitiveness and long-term security.

The conference translated high-level bilateral commitments into concrete partnerships. The initiative aims to build resilient supply chains, accelerate AI infrastructure development, and foster innovation ecosystems that strengthen both nations’ technological capabilities and economic competitiveness.

The TRUST framework is designed to ensure strategic technology collaboration is secure, results-driven, and aligned with US interests, supporting both national security and American economic strength.

US Consul General Laura Williams said, “The TRUST initiative is a clear example of how the United States is advancing our national security and economic interests through strategic, results-driven partnerships. By working with India, we are building secure technology ecosystems that protect American innovation, strengthen our supply chains, and create new opportunities for US leadership in critical and emerging technologies.

In September 2025, Secretary Rubio affirmed the strength of the US-India relationship, highlighting the implementation of the US-India COMPACT, which will enhance our collaboration on trade, defense, energy, and more. Today’s conference is a step forward in that direction.”

Y Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman, World Trade Center, Shamshabad& Visakhapatnam, stated, “This collaborative initiative represents a defining moment for strengthening US-India academic and industry partnerships. The conference was designed to foster innovation, build confidence, and enable knowledge exchange in the rapidly evolving domains of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, areas where both our nations have complementary strengths and shared interests.”

Dr James Lerums of Purdue University delivered the keynote address, highlighting universities’ pivotal role in research, skills development, and technology partnerships - critical elements to build a pipeline of talent and innovation that supports AI and cybersecurity capabilities. The conference featured four strategic thematic sessions addressing key dimensions of US-India technology collaboration.