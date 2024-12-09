Use natural building materials: Collector

Bhadrachalam: “If we build various structures starting from the house with natural resources available in villages, made of bricks made of clay, lime and cement , with the necessary features and arranged in a way that allows for proper ventilation, we can not only develop economically but also build beautiful residential houses with less investment,” said Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil.

On Sunday, he inspected the traditional structures made of clay at the YTC in the ITDA premises, and the clay bricks being made for low-cost, environmentally friendly and durable structures in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that even in tribal villages, house structures are old-fashioned structures that do not harm the environment with low investment and if we build beautiful residential houses with clay and make a living, we can live healthy for ten years without getting any diseases.

He said that houses, toilets, bathrooms and Anganwadi centers made of clay can be built in any way, and that they do not cost much to build. There are various stones available in the surroundings of ponds, streams, cellars, and enough clay is available in crop fields for mak-ing bricks.

He said that houses made of mud ensure pleasant weather at all times and one can live a healthy life without any ailments, and also that tribals living in such houses do not suffer any loss of life in case of any accident due to natural calamities.

Gram panchayat EO Srinivas, tribal museum in-charge Veeraswamy and others participated in the programme.