Uttam asks Youth Congress to agitate against 'Communal BJP & Corrupt TRS'

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has exhorted the members of Youth Congress to take up agitations against the communal BJP Govt at the Centre and corrupt TRS Govt in the State.

Addressing the two-day training camp of Youth Congress in TRR Medical College complex in Patancheru on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Youth Congress has already served as a backbone for the Congress party. Citing different instances, he said that the Congress party had always won elections and retained power only when Youth Congress was stronger. He said a majority of successful politicians across the country began their careers from Youth Congress and therefore, it is often referred to as the launching pad for a good political career. He said that the members of Youth Congress should work the party in a disciplined and committed manner.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the responsibility of Youth Congress has increased due to the special circumstances prevailing in the country, especially in Telangana. He said neither BJP Government at the Centre nor TRS Govt in Telangana, were doing anything for the youth. Infact, youth are being discouraged from taking up higher education by scrapping or downsizing the scholarships and other relevant schemes. He said the previous Congress Government had implemented a Fee Reimbursement scheme, along with scholarships, to encourage youth from getting higher education without any hurdes.

However, he said TRS Govt has ruined the careers of lakhs of youths by not implementing the Fee Reimbursement schemes. He said lakhs of students were being deprived of scholarship for the last many years. Similarly, he said that the Central Government drastically cut down the budget for education. He pointed out that even after seven years of Telangana formation, the universities in Telangana have no permanent Vice Chancellor and most of them do not even have 50% of staff.

Similarly, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 elections on the promise of creating two crores jobs every year. By now, the BJP Govt should've created at least 14 crore new jobs. However, he said nearly 30 crore people lost their jobs livelihood due to faulty policies of the Modi Govt. Similarly, he said KCR had promised one job for every household. However, he failed to create even one job for a village. He said nearly 40% of sanctioned posts in the State Govt are vacant. He said that the Pay Revision Commission, in its recent report, pointed out that there were 1.91 lakh vacancies in different departments of the State Govt. He said nearly 30 lakh educated youth were unemployed in Telangana State. They include nearly 19 lakh youth who got themselves enrolled with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He said that the unemployment scenario in Telangana was so bad that the 11-member TSPSC has nine vacancies.

The TPCC chief asked the Youth Congress activists to organise interactive programmes with the youth so as to identify and understand their problems. He advised them to take up the issue of unemployment in Telangana at large scale. He asked them to plan a big agitation to pressurise TRS Govt for honouring the promise of giving Rs. 3,016 unemployment allowance per month to the jobless youth. He asked the Youth Congress members to play an active role in MLC election campaign to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik (Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda) and G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy- Mahabubnagar) from Graduates seats. Both the candidates also addressed the meeting and sought the full support of Youth Congress.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said he was confident that under the dynamic leadership of Shiv Sena Reddy the youth Congress in Telangana would lead successful agitations against 'Communal BJP' and 'Corrupt TRS.' He said that Congress party in Telangana has the resilience to overcome temporary and minor setbacks and would emerge triumphant in 2023 general elections.

The meeting was also addressed by MLA Seethakka, TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, ex-MLA Ram Mohan and other leaders.