Live
- Eco Survey suggests enhanced deregulation for MSMEs to boost growth
- Wordle Tips and Strategy: January 31st Solution and Hints
- Three victims of US plane crash had Russian passports, identity of fourth being checked: Russian Foreign Ministry
- South Korea: Spy chief, top security adviser called to testify at Yoon's impeachment trial
- PNB reports strong Q3 FY25 results, net profit doubles
- Modi Hints at Budget Relief for Poor and Middle Class Ahead of 2025 Economic Plan
- Today’s Horoscope Predictions: What Your Daily Horoscope Says for January 31, 2025
- Ponman: A Thrilling Family Drama that Hits the Right Notes
- Deshpande Foundation Expands Social Services in Telangana with CM's Support
- India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey
Just In
Uttam counters BRS’ claims, asserts ongoing schemes will continue
Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday countered the claims of the BRS party, which alleged that the ongoing schemes would be affected in view of the launch of new schemes.
Hyderabad : Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday countered the claims of the BRS party, which alleged that the ongoing schemes would be affected in view of the launch of new schemes.
During an informal media interaction in the Secretariat, the Minister strongly condemned the campaign being run by the main Opposition party against the ruling Congress. In the wake of the BRS 420 campaign, marking the 420th day of Congress rule in Telangana, Uttam said that the BRS was misleading the people to further its political agenda. He reaffirmed that the ongoing schemes would not be impacted owing to the launch of new schemes. “As a politician with 40 years of career with credibility, no one should be worried because of the BRS propaganda. No government has implemented welfare schemes on this scale, and you won’t find good governance like this,” he asserted.