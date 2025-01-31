Uttam counters BRS’ claims, asserts ongoing schemes will continue

Hyderabad : Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday countered the claims of the BRS party, which alleged that the ongoing schemes would be affected in view of the launch of new schemes.

During an informal media interaction in the Secretariat, the Minister strongly condemned the campaign being run by the main Opposition party against the ruling Congress. In the wake of the BRS 420 campaign, marking the 420th day of Congress rule in Telangana, Uttam said that the BRS was misleading the people to further its political agenda. He reaffirmed that the ongoing schemes would not be impacted owing to the launch of new schemes. “As a politician with 40 years of career with credibility, no one should be worried because of the BRS propaganda. No government has implemented welfare schemes on this scale, and you won’t find good governance like this,” he asserted.