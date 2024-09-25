  • Menu
Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya

Gadwal constituency’s Nalla Somanadri Lift Irrigation Reservoir works were inspected by State Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and MP Mallu Ravi.

Gadwal: Gadwal constituency’s Nalla Somanadri Lift Irrigation Reservoir works were inspected by State Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and MP Mallu Ravi. At the helipad, they were warmly welcomed by former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Saritha Tirupatayya ,along with Congress representatives, senior leaders, and party workers.

Saritha honored the ministers with a shawl and presented a bouquet of flowers as part of the welcome ceremony. Following this, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Saritha, proceeded in a convoy towards the reservoir site for further inspection.

