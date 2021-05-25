Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks funds to set up ICU ward in Huzurnagar government hospital

Suryapet: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Covid ward at District Government Hospital in Suryapet on Monday and interacted with the patients.

He discussed various issues of the hospital with the Superintendent and doctors and assured them that as a local MP, he would take the pending issues of the hospital to the notice of the State and Central governments for necessary action.

Uttam later met District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and requested him to sanction district mineral funds for setting up a small ICU ward with ventilators and for purchasing CT scan equipment for Huzurnagar Government Hospital. He also asked funds to purchase dialysis equipment and for arranging oxygen facility in Kodad Government Hospital.