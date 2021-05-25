 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks funds to set up ICU ward in Huzurnagar government hospital

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy interacting with patients during his visit to Covid ward in Suryapet Government Hospital on Monday
x

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy interacting with patients during his visit to Covid ward in Suryapet Government Hospital on Monday

Highlights

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Covid ward at District Government Hospital in Suryapet on Monday and interacted with the patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Suryapet: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Covid ward at District Government Hospital in Suryapet on Monday and interacted with the patients.

He discussed various issues of the hospital with the Superintendent and doctors and assured them that as a local MP, he would take the pending issues of the hospital to the notice of the State and Central governments for necessary action.

Uttam later met District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and requested him to sanction district mineral funds for setting up a small ICU ward with ventilators and for purchasing CT scan equipment for Huzurnagar Government Hospital. He also asked funds to purchase dialysis equipment and for arranging oxygen facility in Kodad Government Hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X