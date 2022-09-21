Uttam urges Telugu states people to make RaG's Bharat Jodo yatra success

Vijayawada: The Congress MP & AICC coordinator for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday appealed to the party workers to make Rahul Gandhi's yatra in both the Telugu States a grand success.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the party cadre to make elaborate arrangements for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will enter Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka on October 20.

"All Congress leaders and workers must work unitedly to make the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a grand success in Andhra Pradesh. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the biggest ever padayatra in the history of 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 12 States in 150 days. The Yatra will continue for four days in Andhra Pradesh before entering Telangana on October 24. Therefore, all of us must ensure huge participation in both the Telugu States," he added.

Uttam said the main slogan of padayatra is 'Bharat Jodo, Nafrat Chodo' (Unite India, Quit Hatred). Therefore, he said by ensuring huge participation, the Telugu States must convey a strong message that they were against hatred and reject the divisive policies of RSS, BJP and their allies. He said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has received a tremendous public response in the last 13 days. So far, it covered nearly 280 km in Tamil Nadu and the Kerala States.

The Congress MP said Rahul Gandhi would also speak about important issues like the increase in the prices of fuel and essential commodities and unemployment. He would also speak about the BJP Govt's failure to implement the promises made to the Telugu States in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other injustices done to the Telugu States. He said Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' would be the biggest event of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh after the State was bifurcated in 2014 to carve out Telangana. He said people have now realized that bifurcation was the right decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2013, which benefited the people of both the regions.

The Congress MP also informed that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' would go on for 15 days in Telangana covering four Lok Sabha and nine Assembly constituencies in a distance of 366 km. He expressed confidence that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' would be a grand success in both the Telugu States.