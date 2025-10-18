V. Hanumantha Rao Falls During Bandh Rally in Amberpet

In the Amberpet area, leaders representing the Backward Classes (BC) have called for a bandh to demand the legalisation of BC reservations. The Congress party has thrown its full support behind this initiative. Amidst the bandh, Congress leaders organised a significant rally, with senior party figure V. Hanumantha Rao actively participating.

During the rally, while holding a flexi banner, V. Hanumantha Rao encountered an unfortunate mishap when it became stuck and subsequently fell. Quick to respond, fellow Congress leaders rushed to assist him, lifting him back to his feet. Following a brief pause, Hanumantha Rao resumed his participation in the rally without further incident.

Throughout the event, he voiced strong demands for the legalisation of BC reservations and urged the central government to expedite the passage of the BC bill. The rally continued with energy as Congress leaders chanted slogans and displayed banners, showcasing their solidarity with the cause.