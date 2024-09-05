Vaagdevi Engg College celebrates Nutrition Week

Warangal: Vaagdevi College of Engineering has been celebrating Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7 and has launched Nutrifest 2k-24.

The main objective of this programme is to make healthy eating habits a part of one’s lifestyle by incorporating nutritious food into daily life.

Chief guest Dr CH Devender Reddy emphasised the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle by incorporating nutritious food into daily habits. Dr Sarita, a nutrition expert, explained that incorporating nutritious food into daily life can lead to a healthy life and reduce the risk of diseases by 90%. The programme was attended by college principal Dr. A. Seshachalam, vice principal, Dr. P. Sharikan Reddy, and faculty members.