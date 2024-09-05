Live
- The vital role of teachers in fostering creativity, confidence in a competitive world
- In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police
- Teachers Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - The teacher who bridged the distances
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
Vaagdevi Engg College celebrates Nutrition Week
Warangal: Vaagdevi College of Engineering has been celebrating Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7 and has launched Nutrifest 2k-24.
Warangal: Vaagdevi College of Engineering has been celebrating Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7 and has launched Nutrifest 2k-24.
The main objective of this programme is to make healthy eating habits a part of one’s lifestyle by incorporating nutritious food into daily life.
Chief guest Dr CH Devender Reddy emphasised the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle by incorporating nutritious food into daily habits. Dr Sarita, a nutrition expert, explained that incorporating nutritious food into daily life can lead to a healthy life and reduce the risk of diseases by 90%. The programme was attended by college principal Dr. A. Seshachalam, vice principal, Dr. P. Sharikan Reddy, and faculty members.
