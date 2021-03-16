Vaccination vital for family & public health: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday called for increased participation of people in the promotion of vaccination drive. To mark the National Vaccination Day-2021, she released a video message with an aim to create better awareness on the importance of vaccination to prevent deadly diseases.

"Vaccines are vital for the family and public health, as they are effective tools to prevent so many deadly viral and other diseases. Millions of lives are being saved every year, thanks to the vaccination for many diseases," she added.

Dr Soundararajan cautioned that though the focus is now on Covid-19 vaccination through the world's biggest vaccination drive, we should not neglect the regular vaccination programme for children. Stating that public participation was vital for effective implementation of vaccination programmes, she said better awareness would motivate people to understand the necessity of vaccines. The Governor lauded the role of scientists and pharmaceutical professionals in making the country, especially Hyderabad, as the vaccine capital of the world.