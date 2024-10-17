Valmiki Idol Re-Installation Ceremony: Rituals Continue on Second Day in Maldakal

Maldakal: In the Jogulamba Gadwal district, at Adishila Kshetra, Maldakal Mandal center, rituals were conducted on the second day of the Valmiki idol re-installation ceremony at the newly constructed stone mandapam. The re-installation event is being organized under the leadership of Ramesh Chari, Prasanna Chari, Pranesh, Ravi, Harsha, Venkobar Rao, Chandrasekhar Rao, and Chakradhar. The temple chairman Patwari Prahlad Rao, Valmiki priests, and local villagers also participated.

In the morning, various homams (rituals) including Avahita Devata Homam, Ganapati, Purusha Sukta, Manyu, Pavamana, Sri Sukta, and Ramayana Sukta homams were performed. In the evening, Deeksha Homam, Grama Utsavam, Maha Snapanam, Shayyadivasa, Pushpadivasa, and Dhanyadivasa programs were conducted, followed by Maha Mangala Harathi, Swasti, and the distribution of Teertha Prasadam.

Valmiki Idol Installation Tomorrow

On Thursday, the Valmiki idol installation will take place during the auspicious time of Rohini Nakshatra at 5:05 AM. The rituals include Netrolmeelanam, Prana Pratishta, Jwaladarshanam, Godarshanam, Kumbham, Bali Haranam, Poornahuti, and Aashirvachanam. Following this, an annadanam (mass feeding) will be arranged. Daily recitations of the Valmiki Ramayana, discourses, and bhajans will also be conducted.

The Maldakal Valmiki Association, in a statement, invited devotees to participate in the ceremonies and seek the blessings of the deity during the auspicious re-installation event.