Value Gold Mobile Services from November 12 to December 7 in the United Districts - CEO

Nagar Kurnool: Value Gold Private Limited is offering mobile vehicle services in the district centers of the united Palamuru districts from November 12 to December 7 to assist those facing financial difficulties in redeeming their pledged gold. In a statement, CEO Bharadwaj Pantawar announced that the service would help release pledged gold from other banks, inspect its quality, and promptly pay the remaining amount. he stated The mobile unit is equipped with a gold melting device and a quality assessment machine, offering free testing for anyone interested. He noted that Value Gold is the only company in Telangana State providing such mobile vehicle services to release and purchase pledged gold.
The company, launched in September 2023, currently operates through five branches, providing services in districts like Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Nalgonda. The mobile vehicle services will be available from November 12 to 16 at Lahari Gardens in Nagarkurnool, from November 17 to 20 at Dacha Lakshmiah Function Hall in Wanaparthy, from November 21 to 25 at Star Event Hall in Gadwal Jogulamba, and from November 30 to December 7 at Shalimar Function Hall in Mahbubnagar.