Vamshichand upset as Kasireddy eyes Kalwakurthy seat

Hyderabad: Upset over BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy’s entry into the Congress party with clear intent of contesting from Kalwakurthy, in Nagarkurnool district, former MLA from the constituency Ch Vamshichand Reddy held an emergency meeting with his cadre here on Tuesday.

The CWC (Congress Working Committee) special invitee, Vamshichand appeared visually disturbed after the MLC met him in the morning hours. Later, he held a meeting with his close associates from Kalwakurthy. However, he in a chat with the media tried to put up a brave face and said any decision taken by the high command would be acceptable for him. “Kasireddy along with T Balaji Singh (zilla parishad vice chairman) who had resigned from the BRS have met me and expressed their intent to join the Congress. The party leadership will take the call on the issue of tickets; any decision is acceptable for me”.

On October 1 Kasireddy resigned from the party primary membership after he decided to join the Congress. He along with Balaji Singh from Kalwakurthy met PCC chief A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The leader, who is aiming to get a ticket for contesting the Assembly election, has reportedly remained disturbed following the decision of ruling party that cleared the name of MLA G Jaipal Yadav as contestant again. Hence Kasireddy has taken the decision to join the Congress. He cited nonfulfillment of Telangana’s aspirations as the reason for quitting BRS, in his resignation letter.