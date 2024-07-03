Vana Mahotsavam programme launched

Mahabubnagar: ‘Vana Mahotsav’, a huge mass plantation programme was inaugurated by Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, at Sri Alivelu Mangamma Temple in Manyamkonda village of Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

Along with the MLA Zillah Parishad Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy and District Collector Vizeyendira Boyi, also participated in the inaugural day of the programme organised by the State Government and the Forest Department.

Speaking at the event, Yennam emphasised the importance of tree plantation in human life. “Trees are vital for the survival of mankind. Keeping this in view, we have decided to plant one million plants in the district. To reach this target, we are urging everyone to take responsibility for not just planting the trees but at the same time ensuring the survival of each one.”

“Unlike past efforts focused solely on records, we want this event to reflect on the ground and reach the plantation target within the given time period. For making this a success we have also roped in social activists,” he said.

The MLA called upon people of all ages, from six to sixty years old, to plant and protect saplings, encouraging farmers to participate as well. He stressed that the reduction of trees threatens human existence, and therefore, everyone should plant at least ten trees to support future generations.