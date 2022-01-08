Vanama Raghava admitted to threatening Ramakrishna: ASP Rohith

Vanama Raghavendra Rao alias Raghava has admitted to threatening Ramakrishna that led him to commit suicide along with his family on January 3.

"Ramakrishna poured petrol on his wife and two daughters and set them on fire before killing himself. While Ramakrishna, his wife Srilakshmi and Sahitya died on the spot and another daughter Sahithi succumbed to injuires a day later. Based on the complaint of Ramakrishna's brother-in-law Janardhan lodged a complaint with Palwancha police. A case under sections 302, 307, 306 of IPC was registered against Raghava," ASP said.

He added that Ramakrishna ended life due to the financial issues and harassments from Raghava, Suryavati and Madhavi. "The police have formed into eight special teams to catch the remaining while Ramakrishna was arrested on Friday night at Mandalapalli of Dammapet," ASP Rohith said adding that Raghava also admitted to harass Ramakrishna.

All the evidences found were seized and the accused will be produced before Kothagudem magistrate. A total of 12 cases were registered against Raghava. Investigation will also carried out in the cases registered in the past, the ASP added.