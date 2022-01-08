Vanama Raghava sent to 14-day judicial remand

Vanama Raghavendra Rao aka Raghava who has been arrested in Palwancha family suicide case has been produced before Kothagudem magistrate on Saturday.

After hearing the arguments, the court sent Raghava to 14-day judicial remand. The police later transferred him to Bhadrachalam subjail.

Earlier, ASP Rohith Raj spoke to media and said that Raghava is named in 12 cases and has admitted to harassing Ramakrishna who committed suicide with his family.

It is known the Raghava has been named as accused-2 in the family suicide case of Ramakrishna. He was arrested by the police on Friday night from Mandapalli and shifted to Kothagudem.