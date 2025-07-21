Live
- Twists, Turns, and Truths: ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Is the New Gem on ZEE5 2025 Movies
- RRBs reduced from 43 to 28 to simplify management, ease of service delivery: FM Sitharaman
- Self-Paced BLS Recertification for Shift Workers
- Unemployment reduced from 6 pc to 3.2 pc in 6 years, inflation at record low: FM Sitharaman
- 11/7 acquittal: HC slams prosecution’s failure to establish type of bombs used to hit Mumbai trains
- Indian Navy bolsters bilateral ties in Indonesia
- One killed, 9 injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track
- Global Cyberattack Targets Microsoft SharePoint Zero-Day Flaw, Hits Government and Enterprise Servers
- Top Indoor Plants That Naturally Boost Health, Reduce Stress, and Purify the Air
- Antibiotic resistance to drive treatment cost from $66 bn to $159 bn yearly by 2050: Study
Varala Narasingham is Karimnagar Cong VP
Highlights
Karimnagar: Manakondur MLA and Karimnagar DCC President Dr Kavampalli Satyanarayana on Sunday appointed senior Congress leader Varala Narasingham as...
Karimnagar: Manakondur MLA and Karimnagar DCC President Dr Kavampalli Satyanarayana on Sunday appointed senior Congress leader Varala Narasingham as District Congress Vice President. Narasingham has been an active worker in the party for the past 20 years and has served as the Mandal Congress President and previously as a District Congress leader. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Choppadandi constituency MLA Medipalli Satyam, DCC President Satyanarayana, SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, and others for the recognition.
Next Story