Varala Narasingham is Karimnagar Cong VP

Karimnagar: Manakondur MLA and Karimnagar DCC President Dr Kavampalli Satyanarayana on Sunday appointed senior Congress leader Varala Narasingham as District Congress Vice President. Narasingham has been an active worker in the party for the past 20 years and has served as the Mandal Congress President and previously as a District Congress leader. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Choppadandi constituency MLA Medipalli Satyam, DCC President Satyanarayana, SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, and others for the recognition.