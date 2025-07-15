Varalaxmi is new chief of Rotary Club Bhadrachalam unit

Bhadrachalam: Vishnumulakala Varalaxmi, the Chairman of Dr Paul Raj engineering college, was elected as chief of Rotary Club Bhadrachalam unit for 2025-26. On Monday, she took charge and conveyed thanks to members and directors.

Daughter of former MLA Dr Satish Paul Raj, Varalaxmi has participated in many activities in Bhadrachalam agency. She is a well-known activist of Sri -Sri International organisation.