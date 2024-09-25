Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter

Khammam: Vasudha Foundation chairman Mantena Venkata Ramaraju congratulated Modem Vamsi of Bhadrachalam for excelling in weightlifting at international level. He handed over a cash cheque of Rs 30,000 to Vamsi and wished him to bring more medals to the country in the days to come. Vamsi made the Bhadradri agency area proud by winning a medal in weightlifting, he said.

Ramaraju said that the foundation has been extending assistance to the poor in the agency areas for their educational and medical needs. Assistance would be provided to those who excel in the field of sports as well, he added. He also distributed another Rs 30,000 to a tenth class girl student CH Yashwanthi who is in coma and undergoing treatment at Hyderabad. She is a native of Ravinuthala in the district. She has been suffering from a nervous problem in the brain. Her family praised the services of Vasudha.