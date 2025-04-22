Veg traders observe bandh as business goes to smaller markets

Asifabad: Protesting against promotion of vegetable trade in Vivekananda and Gandhi Chowks instead of the Jubilee Market, vegetable traders in the town observed a bandh on Monday.

Keeping in mind the increased traffic problems in Vivekananda Chowk after the formation of the district, the then Collector Champalal and MLA Kova Lakshmi initiated the construction of Jubilee Market at a cost of Rs 3 crore. All the facilities were provided with the intention of conducting chicken, mutton, fish, fruits and vegetable trade. All the businesses have been continuing here for three years. However, vegetable traders and tribal leaders are upset over the conspiracies going on behind the scenes to conduct the market from elsewhere.

Leaders of tribal associations recently submitted a petition to Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, saying that if the vegetable market, which is the only source of income, is shifted from the Jubilee Market, the existence of the Rajampet Adivasi Gram Panchayat will be lost.

Recently, MLA Kova Lakshmi also visited Jubilee Market and warned the officials that all businesses should be conducted from here and that if it was moved from here, they would stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate.

However, as there was no change in the attitude of the officials, the vegetable traders decided to close the market on Monday and Tuesday. Jubilee Market vegetable traders expressed their concern that they were losing money because they were selling vegetables at Vivekananda and Gandhi Chowks.

DRO Lokeshwar Rao submitted a petition in Prajavani demanding steps to be taken to organize the vegetable market at one place, Jubilee Market.