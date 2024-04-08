Vehicle checking by officials in rampart with MCC in effect in State

Hyderabad: The police officials are on their toes in checking the vehicles as only a month left for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Along with the police officials, special teams like the Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) are also in action.

All inspections are being videotaped by the officers and anyone carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash without valid proof of possession is being intercepted.

Attention is also being paid to valuables that could be used to influence the voters, along with the unauthorised transportation of liquor.

So far after the election code was declared on March 16, enforcement teams have captured cash to the tune of Rs 12.62 crore.

Of which, Rs 2.76 crore was seized by Flying Squad, Rs 9.70 crore by the police department, and Rs 15.79 lakh by the SST teams.

In addition to this, valuables worth Rs 1.73 crore and 19,380.87 litres of alcohol were also seized. To ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed, strict vigilance is being enforced and cases are being booked against offenders, officials said.

A total of 141 cases have been registered and 136 persons have been arrested. While 280 complaints were registered in regard to cash and other items expected to be used for elections, FIRs were booked against 185 people. 2,409 licensed firearms were deposited in the district.

The seized amount on Saturday is Rs 13.13 lakh along with Rs 34,159 worth of valuables and 22.44 litres of liquor