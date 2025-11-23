Vemulawada temple revenue touches Rs 8.22 rcr

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada recorded a notable surge in revenue during the auspicious Karthika Masam, with total earnings reaching ₹8.22 crore.

The holy month, observed from October 22 to November 20, witnessed a significant rise in pilgrim footfall from across Telangana and neighbouring states.

According to temple authorities, lakhs of devotees offered prayers, performed rituals, and made contributions, resulting in substantial income.

A major share came from Paid Ritual Services (Arjitha Sevas), which saw heightened demand throughout the month.

Revenue details released by temple PRO G Ashok Kumar on Saturday show that ₹4 crore was generated from Paid Ritual Services (Arjitha Sevas) and other paid ticketed services, while ₹4.22 crore came from the counting of hundi offerings.

Officials noted that this exceptional revenue reflects the high devotional turnout throughout Karthika Masam, marked by special pujas, deepalankarana rituals, and continuous spiritual activities.

They said the month concluded on a strongly positive note, both in terms of earnings and the volume of pilgrim participation.