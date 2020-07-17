Vemulawada with six mandals is notified as a revenue division

The government has announced Vemulawada as a new revenue division with six mandals in Rajanna Sircilla district coming into effect from Thursday. With the announcement, the total number of revenue divisions in the state is 75. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar passed the orders and said that changes have been made in exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of Telangana Districts (Formation) Act 1974.

Out of the 13 mandals in Sircilla division, six mandals have been separated and declared as a new division. The six mandals include Vemulawada, Vemulawada rural, Chandurthi, Konaraopet, Boinpalli and Rudrangi.

Earlier this week, the government declared Jogipet-Andole as new revenue division in Sangareddy district. Boinpalli Vinoda Kumar, vice-president of State planning commission said that notifiying Vemulawada as new revenue division will help in the development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple.

It is to be notified that the formation of new revenue divisions in the state will not show any effect on existing elected bodies of zilla parishads, mandal parishads and gram panchayats under the districts jurisdiction area until the new ZPs, MPs and GPs are represented in accordance with the law.