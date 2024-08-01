Vendors to move into integrated mkt yard

Wanaparthy : District collector Adarsh Surabhi on Wednesday directed officials to take immediate steps to use buildings of modern integrated market and wayside market, which have been built with all facilities costing crores.

Speaking after inspecting the modern wayside market built at a cost of 2.8 crore along with additional collector Sanchit Gangwar, he directed the marketing department officers and the municipal commissioner to take measures to use the market which has 78 shops and all facilities like toilets, canteen, drinking water, fans and playground for children.

The DC said wholesale vegetable traders and farmers who sell vegetables and fruits grown by them should be allotted free shops in the market. He said henceforth it won’t be possible to sell vegetables on roadside in the town.

Later, Surabhi went round the Rs.19.5-crore integrated market building constructed on 2.4 acres and directed officials to allot shops free to vegetable and fruit traders. He advised mutton and chicken traders to move into to shops built with all facilities in the market instead of selling outside. The DC wanted the 81 shops to be allocate shops to respective businesses based on market value. He said since there are suitable facilities for setting up a supermarket on rent be given to interested traders.

