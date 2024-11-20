Venture set up on govt land

Nizamabad: After the introduction of the Dharani system, there have been numerous instances where deserving individuals have been wronged and undeserving individuals have been favoured.

The complexities of Dharani have caused difficulties to farmers, while realtors and illegal operators have claimed rights over lands. Hundreds of complaints are pending regarding this issue. Government lands, Inam lands, Shikam lands, and Waqf lands have suddenly found new owners because their names appeared in Dharani records.

During the tenure of the previous government, even at the level of the district collector, NOCs (No Objection Certificates) were issued, resulting in the transformation of land categories.

Now, ventures are emerging on Inam, Shikam, andgovernment lands. An example of this is the Shikam land in Borgam (P), Nizamabad city, which was clearly recorded as government land in the pre-1954 Sethwar.

According to records, 2.38 acres of Shikam land under Survey No. 586 is located adjacent to the BorgamZilla Parishad School on the outskirts of the city. The 1954 Sethwar clearly lists it as government land under Shikam. Realtors from the village targeted this land and closed the main road next to the school. According to the map, the road extends up to the main road in that survey number, which was closed. This is well known in the village. A few individuals previously sold their lands in their survey numbers and claimed the current Shikam land as part of their survey number, thus manipulating the records.

When the land grab issue came to light, local villagers demanded that the land be allocated to the Zilla Parishad School. They reported the matter to the then Rural MLA, Bajireddy, who, along with revenue officials, marked the land as government land.