VH demands stringent action against those involved in phone tapping

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao has asked the State government to take stringent action against those who are involved in the phone tapping episode.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, V Hanumantha Rao condemned the BRS government's atrocious act of tapping phone calls of politicians and businessmen during the last ten years

and said that deep investigation needed to be done against those who are the real masterminds in the phone tapping. VH also requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to conduct an inquiry on the seized assets amassed by slain gangster Mohammad Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem.

"The gangster had amassed properties with impunity. The documents related to properties and cash in crores of rupees were found after the death of Nayeem. Then BRS government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ill-gotten wealth, but nobody knows where Nayeem's money and assets had gone," VH pointed out.

Referring to the recent interaction with the Chief Minister, VH disclosed that he had requested Revanth Reddy to give the party ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. He exuded confidence that he would emerge victorious if the ticket is offered to him in the election.

However, the Congress leader made it clear that he will abide by whatever decision the party takes.