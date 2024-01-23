VH flays Ayodhya Trust for ignoring Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao (VH) expressed anger at BJP and Ayodhya Trust for not sending invitation to Bhadradri temple for the Prana Pratishta event in Ayodhya. On Monday he visited Lord Rama temple and offered pujas.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said the Bhadradri Lord Rama temple was a historical temple and well known as South Ayodhya. He said the BJP government is playing religious politics to woo voters.

The whole event of Ayodhya was made political by the BJP. He said Bhadrachalam temple is in Telangana where the Congress party is in the rule. Due to that cause, the BJP and the RSS, Ayodhya Trust did not give an invitation to the temple for this event. He demanded the BJP government to recognise the Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam and give support for development.