Live
- Second flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage
- APEPDCL gets nod to set up CoE for energy transition
- Sea of devotees witnesses Garuda Vahana Seva
- 9 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari, 3.6 cr people screened: JP Nadda
- Congress MP Jothimani Questions TVK’s Karur Rally Planning After Stampede Tragedy
- Sri Rama glides on Hanuman
- From Groundwater Depletion to Atmospheric Reliance: Reimagining India’s Water Future
- BJP Slams Congress And Rahul Gandhi For Silence On India’s Asia Cup Win Against Pakistan
- Karur Stampede Tragedy: Political Blame Game Intensifies After 41 Deaths At Vijay’s Rally
- State saved `1K crore in power purchases: Naidu
VHP Telangana Urges Election Commission to Reschedule Presiding Officer Training Amid Bathukamma Festivities
Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Telangana State, has formally appealed to the State Election Commission to cancel the presiding officer...
Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Telangana State, has formally appealed to the State Election Commission to cancel the presiding officer training scheduled for September 29, 2025, citing cultural sensitivities surrounding the Bathukamma festival. In a letter addressed to the State Election Commissioner on Sunday, the organization emphasized that the date coincides with the preparatory day for Saddula Bathukamma, the most significant and spiritually revered phase of the festival.
According to the representation submitted by VHP State Secretary P. Laxminarayana and National Spokesperson Dr. Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the training session for Gram Panchayat election presiding officers—set for 10:00 AM on September 29—clashes with traditional customs observed by women across Telangana. The letter highlights that Saddula Bathukamma celebrations span two days this year, with many families beginning preparations on the 29th and culminating in grand festivities on the 30th.
The VHP noted that it is customary for women to visit their parental homes and engage in spiritual and cultural rituals during this period. Holding official training on such a day, they argued, could impose undue hardship on female employees who wish to honor these traditions.
Appealing for cultural sensitivity, the VHP urged the Election Commission to postpone the training to a later date, thereby respecting the religious sentiments of Hindu women and preserving the sanctity of the festival. The organization expressed hope that the Commission would consider the request in the spirit of inclusivity and cultural respect.