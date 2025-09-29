VHP Telangana Urges Election Commission to Reschedule Presiding Officer Training Amid Bathukamma Festivities

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Telangana State, has formally appealed to the State Election Commission to cancel the presiding officer training scheduled for September 29, 2025, citing cultural sensitivities surrounding the Bathukamma festival. In a letter addressed to the State Election Commissioner on Sunday, the organization emphasized that the date coincides with the preparatory day for Saddula Bathukamma, the most significant and spiritually revered phase of the festival.

According to the representation submitted by VHP State Secretary P. Laxminarayana and National Spokesperson Dr. Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the training session for Gram Panchayat election presiding officers—set for 10:00 AM on September 29—clashes with traditional customs observed by women across Telangana. The letter highlights that Saddula Bathukamma celebrations span two days this year, with many families beginning preparations on the 29th and culminating in grand festivities on the 30th.

The VHP noted that it is customary for women to visit their parental homes and engage in spiritual and cultural rituals during this period. Holding official training on such a day, they argued, could impose undue hardship on female employees who wish to honor these traditions.

Appealing for cultural sensitivity, the VHP urged the Election Commission to postpone the training to a later date, thereby respecting the religious sentiments of Hindu women and preserving the sanctity of the festival. The organization expressed hope that the Commission would consider the request in the spirit of inclusivity and cultural respect.