Vice-Chancellors meeting decides DOST schedule, common PhD entrance

Hyderabad: A meeting of Vice-Chancellors of six conventional universities convened by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Thursday has decided the schedule of 'Degree Online Services Telangana' (DOST)-2021-22 and a common almanac for the academic years 2021-22 of the all the six universities.

The meeting has also decided that Osmania University will conduct a common entrance test for the postgraduate courses of all the conventional six universities for the year 2021-22. Further, the meeting decided to conduct a common entrance test for PhD admission in all the six conventional universities. The committee proposed that the Chairman TSCHE, would constitute a committee that would go into the modalities of PhD admissions, after re-examination, the present process of selection, and UGC guidelines.

It was proposed of cluster system or the colleges, courses, material sharing. A committee would be constituted to work out the modalities and study the intricacies in transferring the credit and sharing the resources available in the cluster system.

The members welcomed the proposals of Prof Seetharama Rao vice-chancellor Dr BR Ambedkar Open University that all the universities may make use of the e-Resources and course material available in Dr Ambedkar Open University.

It was decided that the colleges with zero admissions for two consecutive years were barred from uploading their college details on the DOST website. That apart, the meeting of VCs has decided to introduce BA-Honors as a pilot project in four undergraduate colleges among university constituency colleges and government colleges. Osmania University would monitor the programme and take initiative to design the curriculum Prof V Venkata Raman, VC TSCHE Prof T Papi Reddy, Prof R Limbadri, and vice-chancellors of the six conventional universities participated in the meeting.