Victims should not fear the police, only the wrongdoers should fear the law She team is always there for women Women Safety Wing Additional SP CH Rameshwar

Nagarkurnool: College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that an awareness conference was organized for students on She Team at Nellikonda Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool district center. District Additional SP CH Rameshwar attended the program as the chief guest. On this occasion, ASP Rameshwar spoke about friendly policing with the college students and gave several suggestions to the students to fear the police.

He said that only those who have done something wrong are afraid of the police and the law. Therefore, he explained with many examples that students should bring good reputation to the teachers and parents in the society so that they can build a better future. He said that everyone is equal because the law is not binding on anyone, he said that in today's society, the youth are being misled by social media and they should know what is good and what is bad. They warned the youth not to do it. Women should not get unnecessary contacts. They advised them not to respond to unnecessary phone calls.

They advised them not to make contact with strangers. As technology increases, attacks on women are increasing and women are asked to think wisely and take decisions accordingly. Women should call 8712657676 or 100 if they have been molested. He said that it will be resolved. ASI Vijayalakshmi, Venkataiah, Umadevi, Vanitha and others participated in this program



