Vidya Bharosa…Congress big-ticket move may put BRS, BJP on mat

Hyderabad:



Will the Congress party's election promise of ‘ Vidya Bharosa ’ be a major shocker to the ruling BRS and BJP?

It seems yes, as Vidya Bharosa promises to provide a Rs 5 lakh card for students to meet all educational expenses, turning it into a unique scheme not so far implemented anywhere in the country. Besides, the implication of the scheme would cover a large section of young voters during the Assembly elections and even the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections-2024.

A cursory look at the well-thought scheme, on one count in case of BPL families, the coverage could touch anywhere 60 lakh families in Telangana.

If applied to students from 10+2 level, it covers about six lakh of inter level and about 13 lakh in all pursuing 3-year degree courses. Another 2-3 lakh studying four-year engineering and medical education will also fall under its coverage.

While the contours of the implementation of the scheme in all its details are yet to be known, it looks to bring in one integrated scheme for students to meet all their educational expenses. The educational institutions need not wait for fee reimbursement from the government. Students need not wait and suffer waiting for scholarships. The reason is the Rs 5 lakh card providing financial assistance on an average equal to the starting monthly salary packages for software engineers of about Rs 40,000.

The scheme counters the ruling BRS claims of providing residential education spending about Rs 1.5 lakh on students. Giving freedom to them to join any college and institution of their choice, both in private and public institutions and HEIs. The scheme is assured to cost anywhere around Rs 10,000-15,000 crore annually to the government. It is to cover about 21-22 lakh students of all degree courses from the 10+2 level.