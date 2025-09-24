Vigilants torch Hyd-bound KA truck over alleged beef transport

Hyderabad: A truck allegedly transporting five tonnes of beef from Karnataka to Hyderabad was set on fire by a mob in Ainapur on Monday night, triggering a divisive debate and prompting legal action. Public representatives, including AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, have questioned both the police’s actions and the rising mob vigilantism. Owaisi remarked that the incident occurred in a “Congress-ruled state.”

The vehicle, reportedly loaded with over five tonnes of beef, was intercepted near the Siddeshwar temple as it travelled from Kudachi in Raibag taluk, Karnataka. According to police, enraged locals, including members of right-wing groups, inspected the truck, found meat inside, and set it ablaze before authorities arrived. Fire tenders were unable to save the vehicle, which was completely gutted.

Police have registered cases under multiple statutes. The Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act have been invoked against those transporting the meat, with at least three individuals arrested. Cases of robbery and arson have been filed against the mob, with several others detained and questioned for their actions.

The episode has sparked a heated debate on social media and in political circles. Asaduddin Owaisi openly challenged the Karnataka government on X, questioning the legitimacy of the mob’s actions. “Who gave the ‘locals’ the right to stop and inspect the vehicle? How did the mob know that it was beef? Why were only the victims arrested?” he posted.

Right-wing groups, including local VHP and Bajrang Dal activists, have been named by press accounts and police sources as instigators. This incident reflects a continuing pattern of vigilante action around cattle transport in the region. Local police have urged restraint and warned that anyone taking the law into their own hands will face prosecution.