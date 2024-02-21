‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ launched; BJP CM flays Cong, BRS

Hyderabad: BJP ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ was launched on Tuesday on grand note with the BJP-ruled CMs and Union ministers targeting the Congress and BRS. They asked people of Telangana to shun ‘corrupt’ and ‘dynastic’ Congress and BRS.

The CMs and Union ministers asked people to defeat the Congress and BRS as they stand for corruption and dynastic politics, and extend their support to bring Narendra Modi for the third time as PM.

Addressing the gathering while inaugurating the yatra in KumaramBheem cluster in Bhainsa, Assam CM Hemant Biswas Sarma accused the Congress of coming to power in Telangana making false guarantees. He said the Congress had published a job calendar to notify two lakh jobs, "Political parties can contest elections and win, but making false promises to win power should not be allowed," he stressed. ‘The Congress had promised five lakh jobs in Himachal Pradesh to come to power. Now the MLAs are asking where are the promised jobs. The grand old party repeated its lies and succeeded in coming to power in Karnataka, but let down Kannadigas without fulfilling promises.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came to Telangana and promised to implement the six guarantees. But, the government failed to to do so. Sarma advised people to question Rahul Gandhi when he comes to State on the implementation of guarantees. "Rahul Gandhi tried to make similar attempts with his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, but he was sent away from there as people would not buy his falsehood."

He urged people to support for bringing back Modi as PM and shun ‘corrupt’ Congress and its false guarantees. ‘Only guarantees given by Modi are being implemented in letter and spirit’, Sarma added.