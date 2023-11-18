Vijaya Shanthi quits BJP, embraces Congress

Hyderabad: The actor-turned-politician, Vijaya Shanthi, who had recently resigned from the BJP on Friday, joined Congress in the presence of top leaders, including visiting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The leader who was associated with the BJP was denied a ticket in the Assembly polls. On Friday, she joined the party in the presence of Kharge, AICC (TS) incharge Manikrao Thakre, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other party leaders at an event in Hyderabad.

A few days ago, she sent a formal letter of resignation to the BJP State president and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy. With just a fortnight until the elections, she has taken the decision to join the Congress.