Vijayashanti finds fault with MLC Kavitha for filing defamation case against BJP leaders

Hyderabad: BJP national committee member Vijayashanti faulted TRS MLC K Kavitha for filing defamation suit against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in city Civil Court here. Both alleged that Kavitha had played a middleman role in Delhi liquor policy scam.

The BJP leader said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family members should be expelled from Telangana for indulging in large-scale corruption.



"KCR pushed surplus Telangana state into Rs 5 lakh crore debt," she mentioned and added that the ED will probe CM's corruption at an appropriate time. Vijayashanti further said that the BJP is ready to face obstacles created by the TRS government against third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.



Kavitha in defamation suit mentioned that the BJP leaders levelled false allegations against her and demanded an apology from them.



Meanwhile, defamation petitions were also filed in 32 district courts of Telangana.