Vijayashanti lambasts KCR for ignoring Vemulawada temple

Sircilla: Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to allocate funds for Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple at Vemulawada in the district. She alleged that a few years ago KCR promised to allot Rs 100 crore annually to the temple but failed to keep his promise. As per the CM's promise he has to sanction Rs 700 crore for the past seven years and that amount has to be sanctioned immediately, she demanded.

Vijayashanti on Saturday staged a dharna at the temple after having darshan of the presiding deity at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple. She said the temple was the largest Shiva shrine in Telangana State but the government failed to develop the temple, she complained. The BJP leader warned the CM KCR not to tell lies in a matter related to god and the CM would face the wrath of Lord Shiva for failing to keep his promise. The BJP would fight until the funds were sanctioned.

It has become a practice for the TRS government to make arrests when the opposition leaders questioned its misdeeds. Vemulawada MLA Ramesh Babu did nothing for the development of the constituency except for the shuttling between India and Germany, Vijayashanti alleged.

IT Minister KTR was an atheist so was not caring about the development of Rajanna Temple and was not taking the temple development to the notice of the CM. Only BJP could protect Hindu Dharma and the people of Telangana, she added.

BJP district president Pratapa Ramakrishna, leaders Katukam Mrityunjayam, Tula Uma, Erram Mahesh, Kummari Shankar, Regula Santosh Babuand others were present.